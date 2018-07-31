TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville woman get refund back

Betty was told her policy was canceled due to a lack of payments. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
When it comes to the life insurance policy, Betty Hight kept all of her paperwork she attempted to set up through the United of Omaha Life Insurance Company.

"I sent them a check for $100, and they cashed the check," she said.

Betty thought everything was fine with the policy, and she so sent three more monthly payments of $100 each, but then she got a letter from the company that stated her policy was canceled due to lack of payments.

Betty said she tried calling to find out what happened to her $400 of payments.

"I would get an answering machine. They would put me on hold. No one would talk to me and help me out. Then I saw you on Channel 11 helping somebody, and I thought what have I got to lose," she said.

After reaching out to Mutual of Omaha, Betty received a $300 refund.

Betty said, "The next thing I know you're calling me and then I got my check back. Thank you for helping me."

A representative with Mutual of Omaha worked directly with Betty to resolve the issue and said due to privacy limitations; they were unable to provide further comment.
