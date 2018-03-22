Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills

Imagine month after month paying your electric bill only to learn you've been overcharged for five years.It's exactly what happened to Juan Fabian at his Rocky Mount restaurant La Perla Tapatia."I complained several times throughout the years, and the answer was always the same," Fabian said.He said the representative with the utility company told him they checked the meter and nothing was wrong. Juan said he didn't buy it as he showed us his bills showing how the restaurant's power bill used to be about $1,200 and shot up to more than $3,000 a month at the beginning of 2012."Something is wrong here, but they sent someone here, and after a couple of days they said everything is right," Fabian said.Some of the bills were so high and too tough to pay that the restaurant's power was disconnected when he couldn't pay the high bills.Out of the blue, in July of 2017, Fabian got a letter from the city alerting him that during a site visit and review of his account, it was determined the restaurant had been overbilled for electricity.The city posted a credit of $26,169.53 for two years of being overbilled.While it's a big chunk of change, Fabian was not happy."Why can I only can get two years back when I complained since 2012, 2013, and that much money that was taken why I can't get that money back?" he asked.The city said it would only reimburse Fabian for 24 months because it's city policy.Fabian reached out to me, and I reached out to the City of Rocky Mount and their representatives did look into the problem.Good news for Fabian as the city agreed to go back to the start of the problem, which Juan said was in December 2011.After my involvement, the city agreed to reimburse for an additional three years of overpayments which equaled a refund to Juan of $43,900.When you add that amount to the $26,169.53 the city already paid to Fabian, he was refunded more than $70,000 by the City of Rocky Mount because of overbilling on the restaurant's electric bill."Now it's fixed, I'm so happy with your involvement," Fabian said. "I never expected it to happen. Thank you so much for all of your support, and I'm really happy the problem was resolved."With the money, Fabian said he and his brother will be making improvements to La Perla Tapatia.The City of Rocky Mount provided this statement into how the overbilling went on for five years, and how they resolved it: