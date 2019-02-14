TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter: Samsung settles lawsuit over exploding washing machines

EMBED </>More Videos

The machines can violently come apart.

By
New details have emerged in an I-Team Troubleshooter investigation involving Samsung washing machines that exploded without warning.

Samsung has settled a class action lawsuit that alleged the top loaders were defective.

We were the first to tell you about this issue in 2015 when Holly Springs homeowner Sarah Price showed us her Samsung top loader that she said exploded during mid-wash.

"I heard a loud commotion and it kind of sounded like one of these shelves were falling down," Sarah Price said. Besides Price, we also showed you other Samsung customers who said their top loaders also exploded.

After our story aired in 2016, Samsung issued a recall that involved nearly 3 million washing machines. Now, Samsung has agreed to settle the class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed Samsung had known about the issue for years.

Samsung denies those allegations.

The machines were sold from March 2011 to November 2016 through Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and Sears.

To find out if your washing machine is included, enter the model and serial number here.

For more information, or to see if you can file a claim even if you no longer have the machine, visit the settlement website.

If you qualify for the settlement offer, compensation options vary. Some owners may qualify for more than one, including a refund, rebate, repair and/or costs of repairs already made.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstroubleshooterrecallbusinesshome repairssamsungNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter helps woman fighting for working phone line at Wilson Veterans Center
$1 billion lost in romance scams, Better Business Bureau says
Scam alert: Phony job offer could cost you hundreds
More Triangle homeowners claim unlicensed contractor didn't finish jobs
More troubleshooter
BUSINESS
Domino's overcharges customers thousands of dollars
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Wake tourism breaks record in 2018; new hotels sprouting in Raleigh
Eat, drink, shop: 4 new businesses open in Cary
More Business
Top Stories
2 shot at Walgreens in Garner, suspect also shot, caught 2 miles away
Person hit, killed by Amtrak train in Raleigh
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Fayetteville State University police officer accused of shooting wife
NC State basketball player arrested, charged with hitting woman in face
$1.5B lottery jackpot remains unclaimed; SC could lose out on millions
Flu responsible for 52 NC deaths so far this season
Man charged with setting fire to UNC Davie Poplar tree found not guilty
Show More
American kids adopting British accents because of Peppa Pig
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
Man charged in stabbing that injured 3 in Raleigh
'Exactly what we wanted': Couples praise courthouse wedding option
Durham BB&T bank robbed twice in one week
More News