Troubleshooter: Samsung settles lawsuit over exploding washing machines

New details have emerged in an I-Team Troubleshooter investigation involving Samsung washing machines that exploded without warning.
Samsung has settled a class action lawsuit that alleged the top loaders were defective.
We were the first to tell you about this issue in 2015 when Holly Springs homeowner Sarah Price showed us her Samsung top loader that she said exploded during mid-wash.
"I heard a loud commotion and it kind of sounded like one of these shelves were falling down," Sarah Price said. Besides Price, we also showed you other Samsung customers who said their top loaders also exploded.
After our story aired in 2016, Samsung issued a recall that involved nearly 3 million washing machines. Now, Samsung has agreed to settle the class action lawsuit.
The lawsuit claimed Samsung had known about the issue for years.
Samsung denies those allegations.
The machines were sold from March 2011 to November 2016 through Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and Sears.
To find out if your washing machine is included, enter the model and serial number here.
For more information, or to see if you can file a claim even if you no longer have the machine, visit the settlement website.
If you qualify for the settlement offer, compensation options vary. Some owners may qualify for more than one, including a refund, rebate, repair and/or costs of repairs already made.
Related Topics:
businesstroubleshooterrecallbusinesshome repairssamsungNC
businesstroubleshooterrecallbusinesshome repairssamsungNC