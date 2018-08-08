BUSINESS

Turn the music up: The 3 best spots to score vinyl records in Raleigh

Photo: Sorry State Records/Yelp

By Hoodline
Shopping for vinyl records?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top record outlets in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to settle in for an afternoon of crate digging.

1. Sorry State Records



Photo: sorry state records/Yelp

Topping the list is Sorry State Records. Located at 317 W. Morgan St., Suite 105, this is the highest-rated record store in Raleigh, boasting five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Sorry State Records has well over 2,500 titles currently in stock, according to its website. Visitors can expect shipping within 24 hours for online orders. In the brick-and-mortar shop, check out its collection of collectible and hard-to-find titles in all genres.

2. Record Krate-Raleigh



Photo: kevin y./Yelp

Next up is Hillsborough's Record Krate-Raleigh, situated at 508 St. Mary's St. With 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, it's proved to be a popular spot to score vinyl records. In the store, shelves of records are organized alphabetically and by genre. Genres covered include classic rock, hair metal, blues, jazz, classical and more. In addition to records, the store offers cassettes, CDs, T-shirts, stereo equipment and lots of other music-related and vintage goods.

3. Nice Price Books



Photo: Maggie M./Yelp

Nice Price Books, located at 3106 Hillsborough St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore four stars out of 21 reviews. The business, which is decorated with old-school wrestling memorabilia and toys, has been selling books, records, CDs, cassettes, movies and comics for more for 20 years, according to its website.
