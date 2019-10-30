twitter

Twitter bans all political advertisements

The Twitter logo is pictured in an undated file photo. (NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in proliferating highly targeted, misleading messages.

Facebook has taken fire since it disclosed earlier in October that it will not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns, which could allow them to lie freely. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress last week that politicians have the right to free speech on Facebook.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted the change Wednesday, saying the company is recognizing that advertising on social media offers an unfair level of targeting compared to other mediums.

The majority of money spent on political advertising in the U.S. goes to television ads.

Twitter's policy will start on November 22.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessadvertisingbanpoliticsu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TWITTER
Miller Light to offer free beer for an 'unfollow'
St. Aug's names interim staff after football coach tweets his own firing
Popeyes says to 'bring your own bun' amid sandwich shortage
People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham minister: Halloween should be canceled in light of violence
Enloe HS after-school activities canceled after shooting in the area
Active duty Green Beret being awarded Medal of Honor
Enhanced risk of severe weather for Triangle on Halloween
Raleigh's 'Halloween House' known for spooky decorations
Raleigh millionaire indicted in Utah in alleged bribery scheme
Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash that closed Capital Boulevard
Show More
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
Tarboro man charged in deadly Princeville shooting
Cary man almost lost $20k when scammer took control of phone number
ISIS prisoner's chilling prediction after al-Baghdadi death
NCDOT plans for changes at intersection after 26 crashes in 2 years
More TOP STORIES News