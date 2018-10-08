Uber, Lyft offer free and discounted rides on Election Day

Over 15 million people cited transportation as their primary barrier to voting in the 2016 election — that’s why we’re introducing The Ride to Vote. Lyft will provide free and discounted rides to the Polls. #TheRidetoVote https://t.co/E8GVhNNkE8 pic.twitter.com/1kmqWlSpsB — Lyft (@lyft) August 23, 2018

You drive the vote, we’ll get you to the polls. Learn more about how we’re helping people show up on Election Day. https://t.co/ftLaWCEhZ7 — Uber (@Uber) October 4, 2018

Uber and Lyft announced plans to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on November 6th for Election Day.Lyft made the announcement back in August, while Uber released its statement last week.Uber will even offer a "get to the polls button" to help voters quickly find their polling place.