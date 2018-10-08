BUSINESS

Uber, Lyft offer free and discounted rides on Election Day

Uber and Lyft will offer free and discounted rides to the polls on November 6th.

Uber and Lyft announced plans to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on November 6th for Election Day.

Lyft made the announcement back in August, while Uber released its statement last week.

Uber will even offer a "get to the polls button" to help voters quickly find their polling place.
