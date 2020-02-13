Ugly produce could save at the grocery store. Here's how.

It's produce that was just too much for a grocery store or a farmer to sell or it doesn't meet grocery store standard for shape or color.
Farmers and grocery stores recognize the issue at hand - selling to companies like Hungry Harvest at a discount - which gets passed along to customers. That could save you big - upwards of 20 percent on your grocery bill, a spokesperson for Hungry Harvest says.
"I think people save on money and the front end," Bart Creasman with Hungry Harvest told us.
The company sends out an email prior to delivery letting customers know what to expect, allowing them to properly shop for remaining needed ingredients to meal plan appropriately.
"You go to the grocery store, you have a little bit more intention of what you want to buy around what you receive in the box," Creasman said.
We compared three produce box companies that offer delivery to North Carolina. Here's a breakdown of what each company offers and the cost.
Imperfect Food
Box prices vary.
For 1-2 people on a variety box that includes:
TOTAL: $48.96 including delivery fees
For 3-4 people every week with a variety box:
TOTAL: $54.96 including delivery fees
For 5+ people every week with a variety box:
TOTAL: $59.96 including delivery fees
*These prices can change based upon how you customize your box
Misfit Market
*offers 25% off first order, must enter email
Boxes available:
The Mischief Box
Cost: $22
The Madness
Cost: $35
Hungry Harvest
Mini Harvest
Cost: $15
Mini Veggie Harvest
Cost: $17
Mini Organic Harvest
Cost: $24
Full Harvest
Cost: $25
Super Harvest
Cost: $35
Full Organic Harvest
Cost: $34
Super Organic Harvest
Cost: $42