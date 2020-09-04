economy

August jobs report: Unemployment dropped to 8.4% but U.S. job growth slowed to 1.4M

By Christopher Rugaber
The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed, with employers adding the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.

Employers added 1.4 million jobs, the Labor Department said Friday, down from 1.7 million in July. The U.S. economy has recovered about half the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

Friday's report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery. From small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, a wide spectrum of companies are struggling to survive the loss of customers with confirmed viral cases still high.

EMBED More News Videos

Women of color say they are feeling the pinch of the economic fallout caused by COVID-19 more than others.



After an epic collapse in the spring, when the economy shrank at a roughly 30% annual rate, growth has been rebounding as states have reopened at least parts of their economies. Yet the recovery remains far from complete.

Many economists think significant hiring may be hard to sustain because employers are operating under a cloud of uncertainty about the virus. Daily confirmed case counts have fallen from 70,000 in June to about 40,000. The decline has leveled off in the past week and the viral caseload remains higher than it was in May and June.

As a result activities like restaurant dining and air travel are still far below pre-pandemic levels. Most economists say a meaningful economic recovery will likely be impossible until the coronavirus is brought under control, most likely from the widespread use of a vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
1,150 jobs lost as Virgin Atlantic completes rescue plan
Stocks drop sharply as tech sector stumbles; Apple down 7.1%
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Phase 2.5 begins Friday
Respite arrives during record-breaking hurricane season
3 injured in shooting near NCCU campus, Durham police say
Suspect in Portland shooting killed in struggle with authorities
DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting
Current Triangle traffic: Lanes reopen after crash on I-40 West in Durham
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
Show More
Local museums prep to reopen after months of COVID-19 shutdown
Hot on Friday, but we cool down Saturday
Big Weather's big recipe: Pierogi Casserole
NC paid millions in unemployment. Now they want some of it back.
Morrisville police investigate carjackings, attempted break-ins
More TOP STORIES News