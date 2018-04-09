I-TEAM

I-Team: Veterans upset about travel reimbursement delays at Durham VA

EMBED </>More Videos

The I-Team looks into a backlog in travel reimbursements at the Durham VA.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the transition to a new processing system is leading to a backlog of travel reimbursements, but any delays should be resolved soon.

According to some Triangle veterans, those delays have lasted up to 30 days instead of the normal two-to-three business day turnaround.

"It takes me a half-tank of gas or even two-thirds to make the travel," Ricky Jackson, 79, a former army engineer, told ABC11. "It might cost more than $15 to travel, and if you take that $15 from your light bill, then your lights get cut off. Then that causes you all kinds of problems."

The Durham VA Health Care System is made up of 10 locations, including one hospital and nine clinics. Last year, the VA processed more than 327,000 individual claims for travel reimbursement, which paid out an estimated $10.8 million.

Peter Tillman, Chief of Health Administration, said an administrative office at each clinic and hospital individually had been processing these claims, but an internal audit found room for improvement.

"The changes that we've had around here is about stewardship," Tillman told ABC11. "The American people and our veterans don't want to be underpaid. We don't want to overpay. We want to pay the appropriate amount. We're entrusted with government funds, we put our budget forth, and we have an obligation to make sure we're carrying out our financial responsibility. "

During the past few weeks, Tillman says the Durham VA has centralized that process and set up digital kiosks for veterans to submit their claims at the various locations, but that's come with some growing pains. The transition, along with training staff in the new protocols and procedures, could be delaying those reimbursements by up to 30 days.

"I feel like we're in a really good place right now," Tillman said. "We've learned a lot, we've learned to get efficient at this process."

Veterans with questions about their benefit may call (919) 286-0411, Ext. 6237

If a veteran would like to dispute his or her payment, they can do so by completing the Durham VA Health Care System Beneficiary Travel Dispute Form. The form can be submitted via email online, to the VA clinic or department where care was provided, or to the Patient Advocate Office located on the first floor of the main medical center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessI-Teamveteransdurham county newsmoneyDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
I-Team: Big changes ahead for NC residents buying insurance on HealthCare.gov
St. Augustine's fires back at HBCU article that predicts university's closure
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
More I-Team
BUSINESS
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
More Business
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News