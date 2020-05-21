store closing

Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works stores expected to close

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- You can expect to see fewer Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works stores.

The parent company of both popular mall mainstays, L Brands, said it expects to close about 250 Victoria's Secret locations in the U.S. and Canada. About 51 Bath and Body Works stores are also eyed for closure.

The two popular brands became the latest businesses facing cutbacks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of L Brands' stores in North America closed temporarily back in March just as the coronavirus became wider spread. It also furloughed most store employees by April.

Other companies are faring far worse during the pandemic. Department stores JCPenney and Neiman Marcus, for example, each filed for bankruptcy protection.

