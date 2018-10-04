Wake County bridal shop saves the big day after bride left empty-handed

When a bride was still empty-handed, without a wedding dress one month before her wedding, a Triangle bridal shop stepped in to save the big day.Chassidy Mullen is one of several brides and customers of Details Bridal Gallery in Wake Forestand want their money back from the now-closed store.Elsie Phillips, the owner of Details Bridal Gallery, is still working to fill orders from her home.She told ABC11 that she was forced to close the downtown shop, unable to keep it up on her own since her business partner left in April.Another bride, Hannah Alkadi, posted photos to a public Facebook page of what she said was a botched alterations job on her wedding gown that was still unfinished only weeks before her wedding day.Alkadi's complaints of Phillips's poor communication, missed deadlines and rushed alterations are among several surfacing online from other customers who told ABC11 they either need a refund or the money they're still owed from selling items at the consignment store.Mullen's family, seeing the negative reviews this week, asked Phillips for a refund and started looking elsewhere.Simply Blush Bridal, in Zebulon, responded to the family's plea for help on Facebook.Within a day, Melissa Bass, assistant store manager, got a sense of the bride's taste and dress size and pulled 10 potential dress options she could have shipped in time for Mullen's November 3 wedding.Mullen came to the store and picked out her dress which was ordered the same day."It was great," Mullen said. "Like, I felt a hundred times better knowing that I actually will have a dress instead of maybe not having a dress."Mullen's family said they still haven't gotten the dress they bought from Phillips, nor have they received a refund.Mullen said while Phillips is still working to finish alterations on her original dress, her family plans to donate it to another bride when they get it from her.Bass said her bridal shop is just trying to help."I wasn't mad about it because I understand she's got all these people coming in and she's very busy," she said of Phillips. "We do a lot of the same things that a lot of other stores do, so we completely feel for anybody that's going through all of those circumstances and situations. We're just trying to help put it all back together for all the brides who do still need help."