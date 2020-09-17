Business

Walmart raising hourly wages for thousands of employees

Walmart is increasing pay for approximately 165,000 hourly workers across U.S. stores and introducing new leadership opportunities.

On Thursday, the retail company announced the changes, citing that "associates have done an incredible job serving customers and making a difference in their communities," especially in the middle of COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour, give frontline workers $200 bonus

According to the store's website, the following change in wages will be made:

  • Hourly lead roles in Supercenters will now be paid $30 per hour.
  • Pay for hourly associates in the deli and bakery area will now be $15 per hour.
  • Pay is also being raised for several hourly auto care center roles.


"We are re-investing in several ways to provide associates with higher and more consistent base pay," the company stated.

Employees will start to see the changes in October.

Aside from raising wages, the company announced it's "investing in new roles and skills training to give us the flexibility to serve customers anytime and anywhere. In turn, associates will have more room for career and pay growth."

For more information on the increase in wages and new roles, visit Walmart's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspay raiseu.s. & worldwalmartshoppingsalaryminimum wage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body believed to be missing Raleigh man located in Virginia, police say
Gov. Cooper to allow elementary schools to open full-time
COVID-19 LATEST: Metrics continue to stabilize at high level
Tornado Watch issued for some NC counties
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
Free tutoring service needs your help
Cumberland schools reject plan to return to class in 2020
Show More
What happens if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?
Saturday's UNC/Charlotte football game canceled
Wounded deputy released from hospital after ambush, sheriff says
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
Baby delivered at Chatham Hospital for first time in nearly 30 years
More TOP STORIES News