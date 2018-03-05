BUSINESS

Want to live on a private island? This could be your dream job!

EMBED </>More Videos

Dream of working on a gorgeous island for a billionaire? Richard Branson is waiting for you.

Are you searching for a job that can take you worlds beyond the normal 9 to 5?

Billionaire Richard Branson said he's looking for a personal and administrative assistant on Necker Island who can help juggle two busy offices.

Branson's company, Virgin, said the right candidate will be able to manage diaries and emails, general correspondence, filing and archiving, booking travel and providing cover for Richard's personal assistant when he or she is on vacation.

There are some other duties the assistant must take on, so the company needs someone who is self-motivating.

If this sounds like a dream job, you have until March 10th to email Richard and Virgin a two-minute video application.

And be ready to pack - if you do apply you'll need to be ready to move to Necker Island!

You can read the job posting on Virgin's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessjobsu.s. & worldcareersvirgin americatravel
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
More Business
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News