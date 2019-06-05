Scam alert: Watch out for the fake texts that appear to be from SunTrust Bank

Scammers are sending text messages making it appear to be from a trusted bank, but in reality, it's all an attempt to get access to your money and if you give the scammers enough information they could steal your identity.
The most recent texts appear to be from SunTrust Bank.
I called the number in the text message. I'm not a SunTrust customer, but that didn't matter.
Listen to what happened when I called the number on the text:
After I dialed the number, a voice recording stated, "You have reached the SunTrust's Bank Fraud Department. Ok, we've located your account using your phone number. Your debit card has been temporarily restricted, you will not be able to use your card at this time."
The thing is I don't even have a SunTrust account, but it still said it recognized my phone number. I decided to continue to play along and put in random numbers.
The recording asked for my debit card number, expiration date, three-digit code, my pin, social security number and even asked me to verbally say my birth date, and account holder's full name.
Again, I gave all fake information. After the recording put me on hold for a few seconds, I was told they were able to verify all of my information, and my card was ready to be used. If someone would have fallen for this scam and given the scammers personal information and access to a bank account, the scammers could have wiped them out and make fraudulent charges.
The best advice when you get a text that appears to be from your bank, don't call that number back, instead, look up the number on the back of your debit or credit card and call that number directly.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
SunTrust does have this warning on their website which states:
SunTrust will never send unsolicited emails or text messages asking you to provide, update or verify personal or account information, such as passwords, Social Security numbers, PINs, credit or check card numbers or other confidential information. In most cases, we won't send you emails at all unless you have initiated an email dialogue with us, or have previously requested us to communicate with you in that manner.
To report a fraudulent email or website, call them at 800-382-3232 or email emailabuse@suntrust.com.
SunTrust also offers these tips to protect customers here.