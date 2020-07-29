Business

Wegmans' 2nd Triangle location opening Wednesday in Morrisville

MORRSIVLLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wegmans is opening a much-anticipated second location Wednesday in the Triangle.

With many restaurants closing or only offering takeout service during the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a greater demand for cooking at home thus, a bigger need for grocery shopping. With plenty of options already available in the Triangle market, Wegmans offers a 103,000 square-foot store with more 460 employees. The location features a coffee bar with sushi, pizza, subs, and prepackaged meals for sale.

Monday, ABC11 got an early look at the interior of the store in Morrisville on 3710 Davis Drive. Wegmans lists the store as its West Cary location.

A few dozen people lined up outside the store Wednesday morning before it was set to open the doors at 9 a.m.

In September, Wegmans opened its first North Carolina location in Raleigh on Wake Towne Drive to huge crowds and excitement.

Wegmans has plans to open stores in Chapel Hill, Holly Springs and Wake Forest.
