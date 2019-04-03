Business

Wegmans announces opening date for first North Carolina store

The wildly popular Wegmans grocery store chain is plunging into the Triangle.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The first Wegmans Food Markets store in North Carolina will open Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7 a.m.

Wegmans announced Wednesday morning that training and hiring were ramping up for the Raleigh store, which will be located at the Midtown East Shopping Center on Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

That is one of six Triangle Wegmans expected to open in the near future.

Wegmans said it is looking to hire 325 part-time employees.

"We're looking for friendly people who enjoy being part of a team," said Store Manager Hallie Johnston. "New employees begin training right away so that they are prepared for opening day. They receive some of the most in-depth culinary, customer service, and product education in the industry."

Applicants can apply online here or call (984) 960-5588 for more information.

Based in Rochester, New York, Wegmans is admired for incredible customer service, the best ingredient selection, restaurant-quality prepared food, and consistently low prices.

