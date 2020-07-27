First look: Wegmans opening second Triangle location Wednesday in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle families looking for more choices when it comes to grocery shopping will have another option soon.
Wegmans is adding another store to the Triangle with opening festivities set for Wednesday. On Monday, ABC11 got an early look at the interior of the store in Morrisville on 3710 Davis Drive. Wegmans lists the store as its West Cary location.
In September, Wegmans opened its first location in North Carolina in Raleigh on Wake Towne Drive.
The 103,000 square-foot store will employ more than 460 people. The location features a coffee bar with sushi, pizza, subs, and prepackaged meals for sale.
According to its website, Wegmans has plans to open stores in Chapel Hill, Holly Springs and Wake Forest.
