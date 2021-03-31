Carolina Comeback

Small businesses in Wake County's suburbs see boom in business amid pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Small businesses in Wake suburbs see boom in business amid pandemic

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- From the neighborhood bakery to the bookstore, there's reason for celebration along Main Street in downtown Wake Forest. Small businesses are experiencing a boost in support.

"The devastation we've seen in so many bigger cities has not affected us at all," said Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce President Ann Welton.

Locals are choosing to spend their money in-town instead of heading out to nearby cities like Durham or Raleigh.

"It's almost like why bother? Why drive a half-an-hour or 45 minutes when we have a wonderful selection of businesses here," said Welton.

Plant Cakes co-owner Jess Reilly went from baking out of her home to opening a storefront and seeing customers constantly streaming through the door.

"We've been pretty nonstop since we opened," Reilly said. "The world got a lot smaller and support got a lot bigger."

Sue Lacey, the co-owner of Page 158 Books, says her sales have pretty much stayed the same throughout the pandemic.

"It's extremely good because in this economy there is so many small businesses closing. People with one-click button will shop online," said Lacey.

And Wake Forest isn't alone, the Garner Chamber of Commerce said its' Main Street has also been well-supported by the community.

Cities on the other hand are not so lucky, they've seen a string of closures. It leaves the Wake Forest small business thankful for how well they've faired.

"My great-grandfather owned a business during the first pandemic, so I feel it's come full circle," said Lacey.

The Chamber says membership has been rising since the beginning of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswake forestgarnerwake countysmall businesscarolina comebackwake county newssmall business survival
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Rec makes changes for upcoming sports season
Parking spaces become outdoor seating for Apex restaurants
Optimism fills Raleigh bars, eateries on first night of eased restrictions
Durham market for small farmers getting back on track
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of father who tried to save son who fell in Neuse River found
Severe weather risk increased for part of central NC
NC mom against proposed bill banning trans girls from playing female sports
2 arrested after man's body, vehicle found in Sanford ditch
I-95 reopens after truck carrying radioactive compound crashes
Honda recalls 628,000 US vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
Show More
Salisbury officer resigns after video surfaces of K-9 mistreatment
New Raleigh high-tech gym touts small capacity amid pandemic
Man, woman charged in triple shooting at Raleigh hotel, police say
LATEST: U.S. has administered 150M shots of vaccine, CDC says
Durham K-9 'recovering well' after shooting; 21-year-old charged
More TOP STORIES News