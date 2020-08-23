roller coaster

Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster shuts down due to COVID-19

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- After three months of being in service, the Wilderness Run Alpine Center in Sugar Mountain has temporarily closed, the owners announced on social media.

Operations closed on Saturday, Aug. 22 after owners said state officials shut down operations citing that it is "an amusement park and outdoor entertainment."

"With heavy hearts as we have taken the measures asked of us to limit the amount of people coming and other COVID precautions," the owners wrote on Facebook.

Wilderness Run had only been opened since May 9.

Keep an eye out on the coaster's social media page for updates.



