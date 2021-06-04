lgbtq

Yelp launches feature to make it easy to find LGBTQ-owned businesses

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Yelp launches feature to make it easy to find LGBTQ-owned businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yelp has launched a new feature, allowing businesses to be designated as "LGBTQ-owned", an announcement timed with Pride Month in June.

Qualia Holder-Cozart, who launched Vibe Artist Studio in Raleigh in May, has labeled her business as both "LGBTQ-owned" and "Open to All."

"I want people to feel like when they come into my studio, when they're performing, when they're talking, that they have my full-on support. Not just for what they're physically there for, but just for their general life," said Holder-Cozart.

She's hopeful her studio will allow performers to thrive and be comfortable with themselves, a struggle Holder-Cozart faced with her sexuality.

"It took me years to be comfortable with that. Not even just talking about it out loud with people and just being open about it in general, but just being interpersonally comfortable with that, that was something that I really struggled with," said Holder-Cozart, who is bisexual.

Offering vocal lessons and training, Vibe Artist Studio is offering 25% off services during Pride Month. The business's motto, "Embrace Your Inner Vibe", a reflective message of both her journey and goals.

"This is who I am. I am finally in a position to do the thing that I want to do, The thing that I'm most passionate about. The thing that I love the most. And I want to be doing that fully, openly, uncovered, uncloseted, as myself," said Holder-Cozart.

A 2015 report from the National LGBT Chamber and Commerce estimated there were 1.4 million LGBT business owners in the US -

Yelp reports that searches for LGBTQ+ businesses were up more than 150% in April 2021 compared to the same month last year, a sign of growing interest.

Holder-Cozart is hopeful other business owners take advantage of the designations, especially during Pride Month, adding she'd like to see more collaboration.

"We have to network because we have to work together, we have to stick together, we have to move together, and we have to support each other. Drop off cards, and flyers and things on each other's business windows and doors, and just really support one another," said Holder-Cozart.

The Yelp designation is opt-in, and during the month of June, businesses will have rainbow-colored map pins in the app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighlgbtq+lgbtqbusinessyelplgbt
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ
Danielle Savre of 'Station 19' donates eggs to help gay best friends start family
Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Leslie Odom Jr. headline iHeartMedia's "Can't Cancel Pride" Special
Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
Husband and wife open bar for LGBTQ+ community on LI
TOP STORIES
3 Tarboro HS students & 1 Pitt County teen killed in crash
Durham Bulls postpone Friday game; pitcher remains hospitalized
Have an Amazon device? The company wants to share your internet
FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information about slain boy
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
Jon Scheyer praises Coach K in first words as next Duke coach
Prosecutor gets case of soldier pepper-sprayed during Va. traffic stop
Show More
Raleigh baseball player injured in boating accident
LATEST: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests in NC drops to 2.5%
Survivors of so-called 'Gone Girl' case reflect on the life-changing experience
Experts say kids should get COVID vaccine when they can
Audio cut in speech on Black people's role in Memorial Day
More TOP STORIES News