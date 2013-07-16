facebook

Zuckerberg expected to kick off F8 conference with 'privacy-focused' vision

This July 16, 2013, file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

By Anser Hassan
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Today is the first day of Facebook's two-day annual F8 developer conference. Mark Zuckerberg will be addressing the crowd this morning as the key note speaker at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

Zuckerberg, who doesn't just run Facebook, but also Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, has expressed says his intentions to change the essential nature of social media. For users, privacy is a big part of that.

RELATED: Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts

Many experts say Zuckerberg has to focus on privacy in his keynote address, especially as the social media giant comes off years of privacy and security scandals and as Facebook faces billions in fines from the FCC and European regulators.

Zuckerberg has offered few specifics about what he will say, but he has been talking about a new vision, which includes more encrypted messaging as part of the shift towards greater privacy. But even if users can have more private communication, that doesn't mean less data collection of those very users.

RELATED: Facebook tweaks tools for remembering dead friends

Facebook's multi-billion dollar advertising strategy depends on people giving up personal information for targeted ads. There are big hurdles with encrypted messaging, such as policing propaganda or hate speech.

Facebook says it's seeing a decline in growth, but by its own account they still have over 2 billion people who log on to it every month.

Zuckerberg's keynote begins at morning at 10 a.m.

See more stories on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josemenlo parkfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldpoliticsmark zuckerberg
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Company offers to fake vacation photos for your social media
Paratransit driver caught watching videos while driving
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after outage
Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says
TOP STORIES
Second best public school in NC is located in Raleigh, U.S. News says
Pinehurst mom fights to help 4-year-old son overcome deafness
Trump sues banks to stop House from getting his business records
Man, 91, with dementia found dead after wandering away from Airbnb
Study: Your body can handle occasional food binges
North Carolina conservatives urge override for abortion bill
Domino's employee assaults co-worker over 'Endgame' spoiler, police say
Show More
Raleigh prison guard under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media post
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model makes fashion history
AP source: UNC hiring Banghart as women's basketball coach
How drugs are smuggled into NC without crossing the southern border
Durham police investigating after 14-year-old boy shot walking home
More TOP STORIES News