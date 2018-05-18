Drug, gun bust leaves Henderson police, DEA looking for suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Weapons, cash and alleged drugs seized from home in Manson, NC (WTVD)

MANSON, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a massive bust in Manson Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., units from the Henderson Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant at 3519 Jacksontown Road.

During the search, authorities recovered a number of items including, guns, ammo, a stun gun, a car, jewelry, an undisclosed amount of cash, and possibly, drugs.



After seizing the items police began searching for 20-year-old Staron Burton and 42-year-old Yolanda Wilson.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 438-4141 or at Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustcrimegunsHenderson
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News