Butner Public Safety has arrested two men after an 85-year old woman was robbed in the parking lot of a Butner Dollar Tree.It happened Monday about 4:30 in the afternoon at the East Lyon Station Road location.Authorities say a suspect asked the victim if she needed assistance, which the victim declined. As she approached her vehicle, the suspect ripped her purse from her shoulder, causing her to fall down. The suspect then got into a nearby vehicle and sped off.The victim suffered scrapes to her hands but refused medical attention.After posting a picture of the suspect's vehicle online, tips from the public helped identify the suspect and vehicle. Henderson Police found the vehicle and contacted Butner police.They arrested 21-year old Robert Dylan West and 18-year old Quavon Latrell Henderson. Each was charged with common law robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Henderson Police also served warrants on West and Henderson for three separate, similar incidents,Butner Public Safety also served outstanding warrants for arrest on West out of Person County for assault on a Female, communicating threats, and injury to personal property. West is being held without bond in connection to the Person County charges. He faces two separate bond amounts connected to the Butner and Henderson charges, respectively.Henderson is being held on a $75,000 bond in connection to the Butner charges, and $160,000 bond in connection to the Henderson charges. He is being held at the Granville County Detention Center.In their statement, Butner Public Safety noted authorities in Wake Forest and South Hill, Virginia worked with investigators in sharing suspect information for similar crimes.