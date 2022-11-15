Butterball donates hundreds of turkeys to Urban Ministries of Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Butterball is doing its part to feed those in need.

On Tuesday, the poultry company donated 360 turkeys to the Urban Ministries of Durham.

The annual corporate gift goes a long way as Thanksgiving approaches, and struggling families appreciate the assistance during a time when inflation is at a 40-year high.

The turkeys will benefit nine other organizations as well: Bell Yeager Freewill Baptist Church, Bethel Family Life Center, Durham Children's Initiative, Healing with CAARE, Life International Food Pantry, Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, St. Joseph's Place, and Union Baptist Church.

According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240 people in its 34-county service area live in food-insecure households, including 183,850 children.

This past year in Durham, UMD served 240,931 meals to homeless and hungry neighbors, a 21% increase from the previous year.