localish

Take a behind the scenes look at how Byers' Choice carolers are made

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Take a behind the scenes look at how Byers' Choice carolers are made

Chalfont, Pa -- Byers' Choice Carolers were first created by Joyce Byers, who made them by hand, in her home in the 60s.

Byers' Choice has since grown and the figurines are a popular fixture in home this time of year. Every caroler is handcrafted in Chalfont, Pa, in their visitors center. The public is invited to the center to not only shop and explore the various dolls, but to see them being made on the production floor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Take a behind the scenes look at how Byers' Choice carolers are made
Female mechanic teaches girl scout troop basic car maintenance
History-making, Bay Area waitress retires
Alpha Phi Alpha partners with ESPN
TOP STORIES
ATF joins investigation into QVC Distribution Center fire
LATEST: Duke University to move to remote classes
Omicron may be different, but many facts on the ground remain the same
New tool helps you predict how much repairs will cost on used cars
Durham family turns cancer loss into drive to collect shoes for kids
Charlotte officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash
Show More
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Filipino-American Performing Artists of NC spreads holiday cheer
Durham Police ID victim in Holloway Street shooting
Canes will start accepting crypto in online fan shop
More TOP STORIES News