Bystanders stop Arizona man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it

PHOENIX, Arizona -- He was wearing reindeer slippers, but he was not showing holiday spirit.

An Arizona man was caught on camera pushing a woman out of her wheelchair and running away with it.

Bystanders stepped in to stop him and get the wheelchair back.

The incident happened on Arizona's Light Rail on November 29th.

Suspect Austin Sharbutt was arrested days later after police said "thousands" helped share his photo online.

Phoenix police said he had two outstanding warrants and now faces five new charges, including robbery, kidnapping and assault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonacrimeattempted robberystolen wheelchairu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, others injured in multiple weekend shootings in Raleigh
1,800 Angels in Wake County still need to be adopted
NC State emeritus professor killed while walking in Raleigh
The 411: Wonder Woman takin' it back to the '80s
House shopping: What $250K gets you in Raleigh
UPC inventor, George Laurer, dies at 94
Expect a wave of rollercoaster weather this week
Show More
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog trapped in canal
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
Petition wants NFL to remove Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain
86-year-old Durham man dies after crash where SUV went airborne
More TOP STORIES News