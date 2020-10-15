Scott Peterson's murder convictions to be reexamined in California court

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The California Supreme Court has ordered a reexamination of Scott Peterson's murder charges, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Peterson was convicted in 2005 of murdering his 27-year-old wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.

Now, a trial judge has been ordered to consider the possibility of overturning Peterson's convictions.

This comes after the court agreed there was a potential issue with a juror, who reportedly committed prejudicial misconduct by not disclosing that she was previously involved in other legal proceedings, including being the victim of a crime herself.

In a brief order, the court sent the case back to San Mateo County Superior Court to determine whether Peterson should be granted a new trial on the grounds that "Juror No. 7 committed prejudicial misconduct by not disclosing her prior involvement with other legal proceedings, including but not limited to being the victim of a crime."

This comes after the state's highest court reversed Peterson's death penalty conviction in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamurdercourtcalifornia supreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Lines form as NC begins in-person early voting
High speed chase ends with fatal crash in Nash County
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia
3 systems developing in the tropics
Cooper, Forest face off in only NC gubernatorial debate of 2020
Shawn's Ride created to help family after tragic motorcycle crash
Show More
6 most destructive hurricanes in North Carolina history
NC State Fair food event starts October 15
Fayetteville raises awareness for breast cancer
Clyde Cooper's BBQ reopens in downtown Raleigh - for now
Local Shark Tank winner's business expands amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News