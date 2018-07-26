Cab driver held at gun point, robbed at Raleigh mobile home park

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police are investigating after a cab driver was robbed early Thursday morning. (WTVD)

Ana Rivera
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a cab driver was robbed early Thursday morning.

The incident happened before 6 a.m. at the Parrish Manor Mobile Home Park near Drayford Way and Muxbere Way off of Jones Sausage Road.


The driver said he picked up a man at the complex but before they left, the man asked the driver how much the ride would cost.

The driver said as he answered, the man pulled out a gun and demanded all of his money or he'd kill him.

Police said the suspect got away roughly $100 in cash.

The cabbie driver not hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberyraleigh newsraleigh policecrimeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
Woman's body found near Trump Golf Links in Bronx
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
Kids giving up NYC for a week of 'Fresh Air' in Carrboro
Decision to take home rabid kitten comes back to bite Hope Mills family of six
Fayetteville mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
Man armed with knife robs Wake Forest dry cleaner
Family dog killed in Cary house fire
Show More
New details in Durham crash that left pedestrian critically injured
ICE arrests convicted child sex offender after Orange County releases him
Grant will help digitize North Carolina slave records
E-Cigarette maker JUUL under investigation for allegedly marketing to minors
Pedestrian killed in crash involving Fayetteville police car ID'd
More News