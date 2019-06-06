Cadet dead, 22 hurt after cargo truck overturns at West Point

By Eyewitness News
WEST POINT, New York -- A 5-ton cargo truck overturned in West Point Thursday morning, killing one cadet and injuring 22 others.

The Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) overturned where Route 293 connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site around 6:45 a.m.

Ken Rosato has breaking details on the crash near the Camp Natural Bridge training site.



20 cadets and two active-duty soldiers were injured and taken to three different area hospitals.

There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Route 293 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

