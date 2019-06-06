Cadet dead, 22 hurt after cargo truck overturns at West Point

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5334896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ken Rosato has breaking details on the crash near the Camp Natural Bridge training site.

One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

WEST POINT, New York -- A 5-ton cargo truck overturned in West Point Thursday morning, killing one cadet and injuring 22 others.The Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) overturned where Route 293 connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site around 6:45 a.m.20 cadets and two active-duty soldiers were injured and taken to three different area hospitals.There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.Route 293 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.