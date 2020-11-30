Man injured in shooting along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday night following a shooting along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.Officers responded to a report of shots fired into vehicle just before 10 p.m. along the 9000 block of Glenwood Avenue -- heading toward the Umstead Park area.On arrival, officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment.An ABC11 crew at the scene said the driver's side window of a vehicle at the scene was completely blown out by gunfire.There is no word on a shooting suspect(s) at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.