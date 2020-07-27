Health & Fitness

California man discharged from hospital, reunited with family after beating COVID-19

Healthcare workers cheered on a 60-year-old man as he was discharged from the facility and reunited with family.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A 60-year-old Southern California man was able to reunite with his family after beating the novel coronavirus last weekend.

The team at at hospital in Riverside, California cheered on Carlos Calderon as he was discharged Saturday evening.

Calderon has diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. He spent 13 days in the hospital and he was also in the intensive care unit.

He was incubated and had to be continuously flipped to breathe.

Hospital officials say he lost 25 to 30 pounds during his battle.

Calderon is now reunited with his wife Leticia and his children Kathy and Carlos. His children also contracted coronavirus weeks before and self-isolated. They only had mild symptoms.

Riverside Community Hospital has saved the lives of 550 COVID-19 patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville 'Black Lives Matter' painting defaced with white paint
President Trump makes 1st visit to NC since March
COVID-19 LATEST: More than 1,100 remain hospitalized in NC
GOP stimulus proposal not likely to extend $600 weekly payment
Another tropical system expected to form soon
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
Man in critical condition after shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh
Show More
99-year-old woman sets record as oldest active pilot
Heat Index goes up to 105° on Monday
Mike Ditka says national anthem kneelers can 'Get the hell out of my country'
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
Caniacs show incredible support in Canes send off to Toronto
More TOP STORIES News