California deputy arrested for allegedly having sex with 16-year-old boy

A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

FOLSOM, Calif. -- A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities say 44-year-old Shauna Bishop turned herself in to police in Folsom, California on Thursday. She was booked and later released.

An investigation began in May and authorities had obtained an arrest warrant. Bishop could face charges of child molestation and unlawful sex.

It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

Bishop is a five-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. She's been on paid leave since the investigation began.

Authorities say Bishop didn't meet the teen through her work and the alleged sexual acts occurred while she was off-duty.
