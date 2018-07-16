California man arrested for taking stolen fire truck on joy ride

Firefighters were working to extinguish a brush fire when a man got inside one of their unoccupied firetrucks and took off. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ORVILLE, Calif. --
A man in California is behind bars after taking a fire truck on a joy ride.

Authorities said it all started while firefighters were working to extinguish a brush fire in Sacramento County.

They said the man got inside one of their unoccupied fire trucks and took off.

Not far down the road, police said the suspect picked up a woman before resuming his high-speed drive.

Authorities chased the pair for about two hours before the man was taken into custody.
