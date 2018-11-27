WOOLSEY FIRE

California resident meets firefighter who saved her home from wildfire

EMBED </>More Videos

An Oak Park homeowner watched helplessly through her security camera as flames from the Woolsey Fire began to envelop her house - until a heroic firefighter jumped into action.

OAK PARK, Calif. --
An Oak Park homeowner watched helplessly through her security camera as flames from the Woolsey Fire began to envelop her house - until a heroic firefighter jumped into action.

Courtney McClain kept an eye on her home by watching footage from her Ring camera through her phone.

VIDEO: Woman drives through flames to flee wildfire in Malibu
EMBED More News Videos

"The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us," Rebecca Hackett said. "I thought I was going to die."


As flames surrounded her house, she spotted a firefighter, braving his way through the inferno to prevent her house from burning to the ground.

In the footage, you can hear McClain shouting "Thank you! Thank you!" through the camera's speaker.

McClain wanted to thank the firefighter in person, so she shared the video on Facebook to track him down. Finally, she got to meet Jason May, captain of the Redondo Beach Fire Department.

VIDEO: LAFD helicopter pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs in Santa Monica Mountains during Woolsey Fire
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a daring chopper rescue of three people and two dogs in the middle of the Woolsey Fire.


"It's really nice to meet the people we save and protect, and just being able to make a difference out there," May said at the emotional meeting.

"We've had a lot of loss and for this not to add up to another loss, it's just beyond, beyond grateful," McClain said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirefireWoolsey Firehouse firefirefighterscaught on videoOak ParkVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
Lady Gaga visits LA shelter for victims of Woolsey Fire
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
'Shut up or we'll kill you:' Duke student describes apartment robbery
Why is Mack Brown coming out of retirement to coach at UNC?
It's going to get cold tonight!
Surveillance video shows man urinating on front porch in Durham
Troubleshooter helps tackle rough road for Durham residents
Lame-duck session begins, with voter ID the chief task
Nonprofit aims to provide healthy snacks for Durham students
Mack Brown returns to UNC with 5-year, $3.5M annual deal
Show More
NAACP on Voter ID protests: Stop terrorizing the people
Cary man charged after gun goes off, bullet hits son during Thanksgiving argument
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
Suspect in Wake Forest Supercuts robbery arrested
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
More News