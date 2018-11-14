WILDFIRE

Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 60 firefighters across California

EMBED </>More Videos

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Union officials say at least 60 firefighters lost their homes as they tried to protect thousands of others from two deadly California wildfires.

The International Association of Fire Fighters said Tuesday that hundreds more of its members had been evacuated from their communities and many do not yet know the status of their homes.

Those wishing to make a donation to help displaced firefighters and their families can contribute to the IAFF Disaster Relief Fund.

Speaking to the Associated Press over the weekend, union officials said the majority of the members who lost homes lived in Northern California, though firefighters in Southern California had also lost their homes. At least 110 family members and 75 pets were impacted by the fires, officials said earlier when the overall figure was lower.

Many impacted firefighters worked for Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency, though some did work for local agencies.

Click here for full California wildfire coverage

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirenorthern californiasouthern californiaWoolsey FireCamp Firecaliforniacal fire
WILDFIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Horse survives Camp Fire thanks to backyard swimming pool
The deadliest wildfires in California history
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More wildfire
Top Stories
Woman hit from behind, robbed while shopping in Wake Forest
'It's unusual': Sheriff says triple murder in Johnston Co. is rare
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Weeding out the danger: More local businesses offering legal cannabis
Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches Sunday school
Horse survives Camp Fire thanks to backyard swimming pool
Show More
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
'Fred Flintstone' cited for speeding in Florida
Affordable apartments approved for downtown Durham
Diabetes: Spot the warning signs in your family
NC town considered cutting holiday celebrations to save money
More News