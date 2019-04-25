'Called to Heaven:' Wake Forest teen may be taken off life support this week, family says

Paige Merical, a Wake Forest High School student who got caught in a rip current in Emerald Isle, may soon be taken off life support.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Paige Merical, a Wake Forest High School student who got caught in a rip current while swimming in Emerald Isle while on spring break, may soon be taken off life support.

On Thursday morning, Meredith Jarrell, Paige's cousin, posted to Facebook saying the 17-year-old had been "called to Heaven far sooner than we ever thought possible."

Jarrell told ABC11 the teen will undergo two brain studies to confirm her brain activity. One of which will be performed Thursday morning.

After the tests, the family will make a final decision on Paige's life.

However, Jarrell said there is no chance of recovery.

"They tried everything," she said. "No one ever gave up."

Early Thursday, John Merical, Paige's father, posted to his Facebook page saying her brain was too "severely damaged" for her to live on.

"We get to love on my baby for the next few days, with organ donation Saturday. Paige was a big supporter of this. Please consider being a donor. By next week Paige will live on thru others."



Paige was with Ian Lewis, 18, when the incident occurred.

Lewis' body was recovered around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

A vigil was held for both teens Tuesday.
