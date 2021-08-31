Sports

Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton released from New England Patriots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Cam Newton has been released from the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.

Newton started in the Patriots final preseason game Sunday. He played two series with the team's projected starters.

Newton and rookie quarterback Mac Jones had battled for the starting job since training camp. Newton was projected as the starter for the start of the regular season.

Newton, who was 2-of-5 for 10 yards with one interception on Sunday, was not made available to answer questions after the game. He hasn't addressed reporters since the COVID-19 protocol "misunderstanding" that led him to miss three practices last week.

Newton was drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2011. He is the most successful quarterback in franchise history, highlighted by his 2015 season where he won the NFL MVP award and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

He was released by the Panthers in 2020, with new head coach Matt Rhule saying quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was a better fit for the team. Bridgewater was then released after just one year.

