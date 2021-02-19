double shooting

Shooting investigation underway at Chapel Hill apartment complex

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting investigation is underway at a Chapel Hill apartment complex near University Place mall on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Camelot Village Apartments on Estes Drive near Willow Drive. A large police presence surrounded the scene just before 3 p.m.

An employee at the apartment complex told ABC11 that at least two people were injured in the shooting and arrests have been made at this time. However, the status of the two victims remain unknown at this time.

Chapel Hill police said they believe the shooting is contained and there is no further threat to public safety.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
