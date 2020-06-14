Child killed, 3 others sent to hospital following rollover crash in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Harnett County on Saturday evening.At 6:45 p.m., crews responded to reports of a crash near the 900 block of Cameron Hill Road near the intersection of Gilcrest Road in the Johnsonville Community.Officials at the scene told ABC11 that upon arrival, firefighters found a Jeep overturned on its roof with four people inside.A girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children were transported to separate hospitals via helicopter, while a man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital by ambulance.The names of those involved in the crash were not released at this time.North Carolina Highway Patrol believes speed was a factor in the crash.