Camp Lejeune ex-marine wanted in Virginia homicide case, considered 'armed and dangerous'

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Craven County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public of a Camp Lejeune ex-marine accused of shooting a 54-year-old man in Virginia.Authorities in Virginia responded to a call just before noon on Saturday from a family member about a fatal shooting at Woodthrush Circle in Hardy, Virginia.On arrival, authorities said they found 54-year-old Rodney Wilfred Brown shot dead.Authorities believe 22-year-old Michael Alex Brown killed Wilfred Brown; officials are unsure of Michael Brown's motive.Deputies say, Michael Brown, the suspect, is the son of Rodney Brown's live-in girlfriend.Officials say Michael Brown was a former marine and was last stationed at Camp Lejeune where he worked as a combat engineer.Michael Brown is described as standing 6-feet tall and weighs 145 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.According to the Craven County Sheriff's Office, Michael Brown is considered to be 'armed and dangerous' and believes he is carrying a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons.Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Virginia originally believed Michael Brown was driving a 1976 white Cadillac with no registered plates, but new leads suggest he could be driving a black 2007 Lincoln Town Car with a North Carolina License Plate that reads 'EHP-4877.'Anyone with information on Michael Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office at (252) 633-2357. Anyone who comes into contact with him is asked to use extreme caution and notify law enforcement immediately.