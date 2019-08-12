Camp Lejeune Marine dies in Iraq

WASHINGTON -- U.S. military officials have identified a Marine who died Saturday in Iraq as 35-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer of Mancos, Colorado.

In a statement Sunday, the Pentagon says Koppenhafer died after being engaged by enemy small-arms fire while conducting combat operations. In an earlier statement, the U.S. military said a service member had died during an Iraqi Security Force mission in Ninewah province, Iraq, while advising and accompanying the ISF during a planned operation.

Koppenhafer was assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccamp lejeuneiraqmarinessoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true
Explosives dropped off at Wayne County fire station
One dead in Johnston County shooting
Video of UNC guard's impressive backward shot streak goes viral
'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase
Show More
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
Young Pack team creating a unique chemistry for NC State football
'A great human being': Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
More TOP STORIES News