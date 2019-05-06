Camp Lejeune Marine Justin Hinds drowns at Emerald Isle

Emerald Isle police say 28-year-old Lance Col. Justin A. Hinds of Avondale, Arizona, was pulled from the surf by friends Saturday, May 4. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
"It is with profound sadness that Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune confirms the drowning death of Lance Cpl. Justin A. Hinds Saturday at Emerald Island. Lance Cpl. Hinds served as an administrative specialist with Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune."
Investigators have not said if Hinds was caught in a rip current, although yellow flags were displayed on the beach on Saturday, indicating a moderate risk of strong currents.
Hinds' death is the fourth drowning on the North Carolina coast so far this year. A Chapel Hill man was found dead April 25 in the surf near the boardwalk at Carolina Beach, and two Wake Forest High School students got caught in a rip current April 22 off Emerald Isle.
Hinds deployed to Afghanistan in June 2011.