Camp Lejeune Marine Justin Hinds drowns at Emerald Isle

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a Camp Lejeune Marine has drowned.

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a Camp Lejeune Marine has drowned.

Emerald Isle police say 28-year-old Lance Col. Justin A. Hinds of Avondale, Arizona, was pulled from the surf by friends Saturday, May 4. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"It is with profound sadness that Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune confirms the drowning death of Lance Cpl. Justin A. Hinds Saturday at Emerald Island. Lance Cpl. Hinds served as an administrative specialist with Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune."

Investigators have not said if Hinds was caught in a rip current, although yellow flags were displayed on the beach on Saturday, indicating a moderate risk of strong currents.

Hinds' death is the fourth drowning on the North Carolina coast so far this year. A Chapel Hill man was found dead April 25 in the surf near the boardwalk at Carolina Beach, and two Wake Forest High School students got caught in a rip current April 22 off Emerald Isle.

Hinds deployed to Afghanistan in June 2011.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccamp lejeunedrowningmarines
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duke surgeon playing role in success of 'The Good Doctor'
2 men shot outside Raleigh sweepstakes parlor
Crews search Texas field for missing 4-year-old girl
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
15 out of 18 weekends in 2019 have been rainy, NC climatologists say
2-year-old dead, 1-year-old hurt after 55-foot drop from rooftop
Drink up: Wine may help with dental health
Show More
Krispy Kreme releases 3 fruit-flavored doughnuts for summer
XFL games will air on ABC, ESPN when league starts in 2020
Apex officers, firefighters rescue duckling from sewer grate
ASMR trend: Raleigh 'slimer' says videos relieve anxiety
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
More TOP STORIES News