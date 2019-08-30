Campbell University student from Durham arrested after mentioning 'blowing up the school'

BUIES CREEK, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A Campbell University student is facing charges after making "a statement in front of several witnesses" about blowing up the school.

Willard McKiver was served a felony charged of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and arrested by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. Records show Willard is 19 years old and has a Durham address.

The investigation, at this point, hasn't revealed that McKiver was planning to make any explosive devices. There is no evidence that McKiver had conspired with anyone to carry out his threat.

"This behavior was taken seriously, and the person who allegedly communicated these threats was quickly taken into custody," read a statement from Campbell. "Relevant Campbell staff are cooperating fully with this investigation."

McKiver had a court date scheduled for Friday and is in the Harnett County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

News of the threat comes days after High Point University freshman Paul Steber was arrested for having guns in his dorm room. Documents alleged Steber had "a plan to kill people."
