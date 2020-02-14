Can you win the Dogwood Donut Belt? Dogwood Festival announces new events

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 38th annual spring Dogwood Festival will have several new features, including a donut eating contest and animatronic dinosaurs.
Event organizers held a kick-off event Thursday evening, for the four-day event that includes a concert series, a midway of carnival rides, food vendors, a car show and artisans selling their works at a street fair.
ABC11 Together is sponsoring the event again this year at Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville April 23-26.
The concert series includes Prince and Led Zeppelin tribute bands. Thursday's night's concert line-up will feature hip-hop and R&B music, Friday night will focus on alternative rock bands and Saturday night will feature country music.
On Saturday afternoon, the festival will hold its inaugural donut eating contest. Adults and teens will compete for the title of Dogwood Donut Champion and the Dogwood Donut Belt. The winner of the kid's competition will receive a trophy.
