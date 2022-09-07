Suspect who allegedly killed 10 in Canada stabbings taken into custody

CANADA -- Canadian authorities have located and taken into custody a suspect accused of several stabbings, the Saskatchewan RCMP said Wednesday.

Brothers Myles Sanderson, 30, and Damien Sanderson, 31, are suspected of carrying out the stabbing spree that killed 10 people and injured 19 in the Indigenous communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the town of Weldon, in Saskatchewan, on Sunday, authorities said.

Damien Sanderson was found dead on Monday in a field near the stabbing sites with "visible injuries."

Myles Sanderson has been taken into custody, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.