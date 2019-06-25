Canadian woman recalls chemical smell in her room while visiting Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic wouldn't comment on Monday about the death of another American tourist.

Vittorio Caruso, 56, of Long Island, New York, died last week-- his cause of death remains unknown.

Caruso is the 11th American to die in the Dominican Republic over the past year with no concrete answers as to why.

RELATED: How American deaths have unfolded in the Dominican Republic

Tina Hammell, who is from Canada, says she still feels the effects of her visit to the DR three years ago, when she got sick. She remembers a strong chemical smell in her room.

"I remember my muscles, my hands all turned in and my legs came up, I just was spasming and I lost consciousness."

On Friday, Dominican officials tried to dispel concerns, saying the deaths are a statistically normal phenomenon, not a mystery.

See more stories and videos about the deaths in the Dominican Republic here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dominican republic deathsu.s. & worlddeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A first look at renderings of Raleigh's new downtown soccer stadium
More accusers for restaurant owner charged with prostitution of minor
NC Senate passes controversial North Carolina immigration bill
Wake County man used phony credentials to get teaching job, report says
Wake mom panics after seeing 5:30 a.m. bus pick-up for kindergartner
Airlifted to US: 30 cruise-ship passengers injured, 4 critically in Bahamas bus crash
Cumberland County rolls out state's first human-trafficking court
Show More
Police seek information in deadly shooting near Hope Mills night club
'It was meant for me:' Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to NC lottery winners
Death of 84-year-old Korean War veteran in Raleigh ruled homicide
Report: Some women agreeing to dates just for free meal
Thousands in Wake Co. could be drinking contaminated well water
More TOP STORIES News