Authorities in the Dominican Republic wouldn't comment on Monday about the death of another American tourist.
Vittorio Caruso, 56, of Long Island, New York, died last week-- his cause of death remains unknown.
Caruso is the 11th American to die in the Dominican Republic over the past year with no concrete answers as to why.
RELATED: How American deaths have unfolded in the Dominican Republic
Tina Hammell, who is from Canada, says she still feels the effects of her visit to the DR three years ago, when she got sick. She remembers a strong chemical smell in her room.
"I remember my muscles, my hands all turned in and my legs came up, I just was spasming and I lost consciousness."
On Friday, Dominican officials tried to dispel concerns, saying the deaths are a statistically normal phenomenon, not a mystery.
See more stories and videos about the deaths in the Dominican Republic here.
Canadian woman recalls chemical smell in her room while visiting Dominican Republic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News