Candis Cayne's new series is 'Trans Martha Stewart meets Pee-Wee's Playhouse'

'Candis Cayne's Secret Garden' is a new DYI gardening show on Hulu

Join Candis Cayne in a new gardening show featuring magical friends and a playful imaginative world. Stream "Candis Cayne's Secret Garden" on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- If you're looking to spruce up your garden and need some ideas to transform your garden space, Candis Cayne has a new series for you!

Join Candis in "Candis Cayne's Secret Garden," where she and a colorful cast of characters reveal unique DIY gardening projects all in a playful and imaginative world.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Cayne at RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles about what to expect in this whimsical Martha Stewart inspired series.

She describes the show as a "Trans Martha Stewart meets Pee-Wee's Playhouse," adding "It's something that you've never seen, it's me doing makeovers having a gorgeous time, changing people's lives."

"It's a really fast moving, fast-paced show that has all these little aspects to it. You're whipped around my garden; you're whipped into other people's houses and it's just a lot of fun. It's super campy and gorgeous."

Behind the scenes of "Candis Cayne's Secret Garden." Hulu

"Candis Cayne's Secret Garden" is now streaming on Hulu.

