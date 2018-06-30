Canes finish prospect week with Summerfest

The Carolina Hurricanes finished prospect development camp on Saturday with their annual Summerfest.

Fans had the opportunity to watch the prospects scrimmage, shop for new Canes' gear and enjoy carnival-esque games.


Andrei Svechnikov signed his first NHL deal on Saturday, a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will pay him $832,500 on the NHL level or $70,000 on the American Hockey League level for all three seasons. His signing bonus is $277,500.

The Canes open the season October 4th.
