Cannon Hinnant celebration of life event planned for Saturday in Kenly

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a boy killed while playing in his own front yard will be holding a celebration of life event this weekend.

Cannon Hinnant was shot and killed Aug. 9 while playing outside his home with his sisters.

Hinnant's story immediately gained national attention, and the man accused of shooting him, Darius Sessoms, was arrested the day after the shooting. Sessoms remains locked up without bond on charges of first-degree murder.

Donations, prayers and words of support flowed in for the family since the horrific crime. There have also been several memorials and vigils in Hinnant's honor.

The upcoming celebration of life event will take place at Big Boy's Truck Stop in Kenly. All are invited to come honor Hinnant with food and fun starting Saturday afternoon from 2:30 until 7:30.

EMBED More News Videos

Due to the fear of public scrutiny, Tulloch did not want to disclose the street name or where the mural was placed.



NOTE: The video in this article is from a previous event in honor of Hinnant's life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenlymurderhomicidevigilchild killedmemorial
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor venues in NC can open at 7% capacity next week, Cooper says
WATCH LIVE: Cooper discusses latest in NC's COVID-19 response
Cricket farm catches fire in Dunn
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Raleigh location among 63 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing
Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Show More
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
Kimbrell's closes downtown Raleigh location as others hold out hope
State of emergency declared in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
60 farmers help neighbor who suffered heart attack
'Appalled:' Residents concerned about unsafe stairwell at Raleigh apartment
More TOP STORIES News