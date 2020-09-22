Cannon Hinnant celebration of life event planned for Saturday in Kenly

Cannon Hinnant was shot and killed Aug. 9 while playing outside his home with his sisters.
Hinnant's story immediately gained national attention, and the man accused of shooting him, Darius Sessoms, was arrested the day after the shooting. Sessoms remains locked up without bond on charges of first-degree murder.
Donations, prayers and words of support flowed in for the family since the horrific crime. There have also been several memorials and vigils in Hinnant's honor.
The upcoming celebration of life event will take place at Big Boy's Truck Stop in Kenly. All are invited to come honor Hinnant with food and fun starting Saturday afternoon from 2:30 until 7:30.
NOTE: The video in this article is from a previous event in honor of Hinnant's life.