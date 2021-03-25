Hundreds line up for first-come, first-serve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Within the span of hours, nearly 900 doses of the single-dose shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were in arms out in Fayetteville.
Hundreds lined up Wednesday morning at Cape Fear Valley Health to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at a special walk-up first come first serve clinic. With doors opening at 8 a.m. cards were given out to those in line to ensure they got their dose -- by 10:30 am all of those cards were gone.
Chris Tart who oversees the vaccine clinics for Cape Fear says the demand for the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine gives him more hope that people have confidence in the vaccination process.
"All three are safe and effective options, so some folks wanted to hold out. Obviously, there's a lot of popularity and we got a lot of questions about it, 'When are we going to have it?' So that's why we had a walk-in-only event." said Tart, who has helped with organizing the clinics going back to December when the first doses were administered.
With the goal of vaccinating 900 to 1,000 people per day, those numbers are starting to give residents like Terrance Rone of Cumberland County more confidence in the vaccines as well. He says since his friends and family received one of the three vaccines he isn't going to put it off any longer.
"As I was thinking about it, I thought, well I will go ahead and take that initial step and go ahead and get it done," Rone said.
But with a limited supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Cumberland County, Chris Tart says don't hold out for the next shipment of doses and get the first one that's available to you.
"Right now Johnson and Johnson is kind of hit or miss so if you're waiting for a vaccine and are eligible which here every one is eligible at this point so don't wait and make your appointment Friday at 5 p.m."
For more info on scheduling an appointment to get a vaccine visit Cape Fear Valley Health's website.
